Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Wow! Beautiful uodates! New kitchen, with granite counter tops and appliances. Full Washer and Dryer area in closet kitchen. New flooring throughout. Spacious living room and dining room. Upstairs you will find 2 very good sized bedrooms each with its own private full bath and walk in closets, one has separate vanity area for make up. Private patio has storage area and 2 covered carport spaces. Lovely home. Close to college, shopping, major roads minutes to downtown Arlington.