2500 Sunflower Drive
2500 Sunflower Drive

2500 Sunflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Sunflower Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
concierge
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath duplex in Arlington includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate flooring, W/D connections in a laundry room, appliances, off-street parking and a fenced-in backyard with a small storage space. The home is in a perfect location with lots nearby, including: Kroger, McDonald's, M&B Lounge, Pho 95, Bayou Cat, Brickhouse Lounge, Dollar Tree, Hiep Thai Food Store, Floor & Decor, Cicis and much more! It's a short drive to Sam Houston High School, Atherton Elementary School and Brantley Hinshaw Park. Easy access to 360 for a quick commute!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Sunflower Drive have any available units?
2500 Sunflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Sunflower Drive have?
Some of 2500 Sunflower Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Sunflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Sunflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Sunflower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Sunflower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Sunflower Drive offer parking?
No, 2500 Sunflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Sunflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Sunflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Sunflower Drive have a pool?
No, 2500 Sunflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Sunflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 2500 Sunflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Sunflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Sunflower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

