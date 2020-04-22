2500 Sunflower Drive

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath duplex in Arlington includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate flooring, W/D connections in a laundry room, appliances, off-street parking and a fenced-in backyard with a small storage space. The home is in a perfect location with lots nearby, including: Kroger, McDonald's, M&B Lounge, Pho 95, Bayou Cat, Brickhouse Lounge, Dollar Tree, Hiep Thai Food Store, Floor & Decor, Cicis and much more! It's a short drive to Sam Houston High School, Atherton Elementary School and Brantley Hinshaw Park. Easy access to 360 for a quick commute!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.