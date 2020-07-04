2341 Aldergate Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage pool elevator carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!! This 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1 car garage duplex is ready for immediate move in Arlington ISD! This 2007 built, 2 story floor plan home is exquisite! Granite counter tops in the gourmet kitchen with refrigerator included. Concrete Stained floors on bottom floor with brand new carpet on the steps and 2nd floor throughout. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are not allowed. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.