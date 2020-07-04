All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2341 Aldergate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2341 Aldergate Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

2341 Aldergate Drive

2341 Aldergate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2341 Aldergate Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
elevator
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!! This 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1 car garage duplex is ready for immediate move in Arlington ISD! This 2007 built, 2 story floor plan home is exquisite! Granite counter tops in the gourmet kitchen with refrigerator included. Concrete Stained floors on bottom floor with brand new carpet on the steps and 2nd floor throughout. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are not allowed. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Aldergate Drive have any available units?
2341 Aldergate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 Aldergate Drive have?
Some of 2341 Aldergate Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Aldergate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Aldergate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Aldergate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Aldergate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2341 Aldergate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Aldergate Drive offers parking.
Does 2341 Aldergate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Aldergate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Aldergate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2341 Aldergate Drive has a pool.
Does 2341 Aldergate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2341 Aldergate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Aldergate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 Aldergate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center