Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Amazing 4-2-2 home in Fannin Farms! Dark laminate wood flooring! Open Concept living-dining-kitchen with a skylight! Several storage closets throughout! Large formal dining or second living off the entry. Corian counter-tops in the kitchen, with plenty of cabinets! Jetted bath in the master, with a large expanded closet! Walking distance to the community pool! This home will not last! Washer, dryer and fridge included.