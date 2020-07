Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Executive home in upscale, quiet neighborhood with two master suites; one up and one down. Both masters have garden tubs and large walk-in closets. Peaceful, low maintenance patio area. Plantation shutters throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Updated with beautiful finishes, completely ready for you to move it! Rear entry two car garage. Easy access to both I-20 and I-30.