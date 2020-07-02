All apartments in Arlington
2122 Citation Drive
2122 Citation Drive

2122 Citation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Citation Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute single story home in desirable Mansfield ISD, home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Laminate wood is in entry, living, and dining area. Granite counter top in kitchen. Kitchen opens to living area offers lots of cabinets, stainless stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Split Master Suite with high ceilings, plant ledge, two closets, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Three secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Secondary bath offers two sinks with tub shower. Convenient access to schools, main hwy I20, 287 and other shopping and groceries. Ready to move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Citation Drive have any available units?
2122 Citation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 Citation Drive have?
Some of 2122 Citation Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Citation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Citation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Citation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Citation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2122 Citation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Citation Drive offers parking.
Does 2122 Citation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Citation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Citation Drive have a pool?
No, 2122 Citation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Citation Drive have accessible units?
No, 2122 Citation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Citation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Citation Drive has units with dishwashers.

