2122 Citation Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute single story home in desirable Mansfield ISD, home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Laminate wood is in entry, living, and dining area. Granite counter top in kitchen. Kitchen opens to living area offers lots of cabinets, stainless stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Split Master Suite with high ceilings, plant ledge, two closets, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Three secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Secondary bath offers two sinks with tub shower. Convenient access to schools, main hwy I20, 287 and other shopping and groceries. Ready to move in now!