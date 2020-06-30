Nice size condo living in great location in North Arlington features 2 bedrooms and one bath with nice sized closets. Beautiful granite in the kitchen. Nice fireplace and french doors leading out to balcony. Full size laundry room right off of kitchen. Close to Cowboys' Stadium and brand new Texas Rangers Ballpark. Beautiful pool and tennis courts for your summertime fun! **Pets are on a case by case basis. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit for each pet.**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2100 Rainbow Drive have any available units?
2100 Rainbow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Rainbow Drive have?
Some of 2100 Rainbow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Rainbow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Rainbow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Rainbow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Rainbow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Rainbow Drive offer parking?
No, 2100 Rainbow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Rainbow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Rainbow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Rainbow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Rainbow Drive has a pool.
Does 2100 Rainbow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2100 Rainbow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Rainbow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Rainbow Drive has units with dishwashers.
