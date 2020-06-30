2100 Rainbow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court

Nice size condo living in great location in North Arlington features 2 bedrooms and one bath with nice sized closets.

Beautiful granite in the kitchen. Nice fireplace and french doors leading out to balcony. Full size laundry room right off of kitchen. Close to Cowboys' Stadium and brand new Texas Rangers Ballpark. Beautiful pool and tennis courts for your summertime fun! **Pets are on a case by case basis. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit for each pet.**