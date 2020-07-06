2012 S Meadow Way Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage internet access

FURNISHED SHORT-TERM LEASE. 3,6,9, and 12 months available. ALL UTILITIES PAID, including internet, Lawn Service, and Cleaning service once a month. Conveniently located for easy access. Towering trees offer stunning views! Open floorplan, wood beams, and wood accent walls to warm the space. Modern touches include the fun fireplace tile, LED lighting throughout, and front door camera. Water and energy-efficient fixtures, energy star appliances, nest thermostat! The cozy master suite showcases a fully renovated bathroom. Don’t miss the best views from the private balcony in the upstairs’ loft. The backyard is ready for gatherings and enjoyment! Light up the firepit, twinkle lights and start the grill!