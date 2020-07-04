2002 Sexton Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home Available For Lease on Feb 19, 2020. - Beautiful home located in the well established neighborhood of Windsor Woods. Features granite countertops ad stainless steel appliances with a modern 2-tone colors. Located near the highly rated "Key Elementary School", "Hill Elementary School", "Arlington Classics Academy", and the "University of Texas - Arlington".



Also near all the biggest entertainment venues in the metroplex i.e. - Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Texas Rangers Ballpark, Six Flags Over Texas, and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. In addition, the area includes many great bars, restaurants, and many popular retail outlets including the Parks Mall.



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu.



