2002 Sexton Dr
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:04 AM

2002 Sexton Dr

2002 Sexton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Sexton Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home Available For Lease on Feb 19, 2020. - Beautiful home located in the well established neighborhood of Windsor Woods. Features granite countertops ad stainless steel appliances with a modern 2-tone colors. Located near the highly rated "Key Elementary School", "Hill Elementary School", "Arlington Classics Academy", and the "University of Texas - Arlington".

Also near all the biggest entertainment venues in the metroplex i.e. - Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Texas Rangers Ballpark, Six Flags Over Texas, and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. In addition, the area includes many great bars, restaurants, and many popular retail outlets including the Parks Mall.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE3060571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Sexton Dr have any available units?
2002 Sexton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Sexton Dr have?
Some of 2002 Sexton Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Sexton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Sexton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Sexton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Sexton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Sexton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Sexton Dr offers parking.
Does 2002 Sexton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Sexton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Sexton Dr have a pool?
No, 2002 Sexton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Sexton Dr have accessible units?
No, 2002 Sexton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Sexton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Sexton Dr has units with dishwashers.

