1832 Wynn Terrace

Amenities
Home ready for move in. Three bedrooms, one one-half baths, one car garage. Beautiful new floors, fresh paint. Separate laundry room. Large back yard. Won't last long! No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. After viewing, apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/833671?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.