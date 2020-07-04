1832 Wynn Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Home ready for move in. Three bedrooms, one one-half baths, one car garage. Beautiful new floors, fresh paint. Separate laundry room. Large back yard. Won't last long! No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. After viewing, apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/833671?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.