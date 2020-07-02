1205 Beaconsfield Lane

Amenities
No showings until Saturday, September 15, 2018.
Furnished townhome for lease minutes from the Cowboy Stadium and The Ballpark in Arlington. Located in the gated
Beaconsfield Community, this tri-level home boasts a private rooftop deck and affords unobstructed views of the city. High end
appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and hardwood flooring in the secured brownstone community right in the
heart of the entertainment district. Well maintained, feels like new home! A must see!