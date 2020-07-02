All apartments in Arlington
1204 Horizon Trail
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:09 AM

1204 Horizon Trail

1204 Horizon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Horizon Trail, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Beautiful renovated Condo for Lease. Large Living Area with Fireplace, beautiful Marble flooring. Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stove, Ref., Washer, and Dryer. Two Bedrooms with walk-in closets. One Spacious Bathroom, Dual Sinks, Granite Counters, Plenty of Shelving, Shower. Lease for $1,100.00 per month. Deposit $1,100.00, no pets, use of facilities Swimming Pool, Tennis, racquetball courts... Close to I30, Football & Baseball Stadium, 6 Flags, Shopping, Restaurants. Yard Maintenance, Water, Sewer, Trash, HOA use of facilities included in your rent.
Nice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Horizon Trail have any available units?
1204 Horizon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Horizon Trail have?
Some of 1204 Horizon Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Horizon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Horizon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Horizon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Horizon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1204 Horizon Trail offer parking?
No, 1204 Horizon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Horizon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Horizon Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Horizon Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1204 Horizon Trail has a pool.
Does 1204 Horizon Trail have accessible units?
No, 1204 Horizon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Horizon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Horizon Trail has units with dishwashers.

