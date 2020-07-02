1204 Horizon Trail

Amenities
Beautiful renovated Condo for Lease. Large Living Area with Fireplace, beautiful Marble flooring. Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stove, Ref., Washer, and Dryer. Two Bedrooms with walk-in closets. One Spacious Bathroom, Dual Sinks, Granite Counters, Plenty of Shelving, Shower. Lease for $1,100.00 per month. Deposit $1,100.00, no pets, use of facilities Swimming Pool, Tennis, racquetball courts... Close to I30, Football & Baseball Stadium, 6 Flags, Shopping, Restaurants. Yard Maintenance, Water, Sewer, Trash, HOA use of facilities included in your rent.
Nice.