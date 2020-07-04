All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
1106 High Point Road
1106 High Point Road

1106 High Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

1106 High Point Road, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Arlington! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Foster Elementary and Bowie High School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/687502 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 High Point Road have any available units?
1106 High Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 High Point Road have?
Some of 1106 High Point Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 High Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
1106 High Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 High Point Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 High Point Road is pet friendly.
Does 1106 High Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 1106 High Point Road offers parking.
Does 1106 High Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 High Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 High Point Road have a pool?
No, 1106 High Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 1106 High Point Road have accessible units?
No, 1106 High Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 High Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 High Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.

