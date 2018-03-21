1102 Wildwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

3BD/1.5B Corp Housing in Entetainment District - Property Id: 51095



If you need a place for 30 days or more for temporary housing, work assignment, medical treatment or fully furnished family rental while you find a permanent place, this is the place for you.



Country style home within walking distance to AT&T Stadium, Rangers Ballpark and Lincoln Square entertainment district. Family oriented neighborhood developed in the '60s. It's quaint and cozy with a relaxing atmosphere. Lightly decorated with barn door to open up the space. Two living areas with TVs in the Living room 50in and Den 55in. Great way to separate viewing for children and adults. Fully stocked kitchen with dinnerware, glassware, pots, pans, cooking utensils provided and ready for meal preparation if desired. Plenty of towels and linens provided. Washer and dryer available to alleviate a lot of packing.



Great location between Dallas and Ft Worth. Only 20 minutes drive in either direction.



No Pets Allowed



