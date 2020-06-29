All apartments in Arlington
108 E Cedar Street

108 East Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 East Cedar Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
2 BR, 1 BATH, 1 LIVING, 1 DINING , AMPLE PARKING APARTMENT UNIT READY FOR MOVE IN ASAP!
Application fee is $35 per adult, copy of DL, last two paystub. Landlord is looking some one to move in asap

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 E Cedar Street have any available units?
108 E Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 108 E Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 E Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 E Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 E Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 108 E Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 108 E Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 108 E Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 E Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 E Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 108 E Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 E Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 108 E Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 E Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 E Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 E Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 E Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

