Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
108 E Cedar Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:29 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 E Cedar Street
108 East Cedar Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
108 East Cedar Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
2 BR, 1 BATH, 1 LIVING, 1 DINING , AMPLE PARKING APARTMENT UNIT READY FOR MOVE IN ASAP!
Application fee is $35 per adult, copy of DL, last two paystub. Landlord is looking some one to move in asap
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 E Cedar Street have any available units?
108 E Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 108 E Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 E Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 E Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 E Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 108 E Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 108 E Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 108 E Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 E Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 E Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 108 E Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 E Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 108 E Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 E Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 E Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 E Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 E Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
