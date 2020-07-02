All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1001 Bannack Drive

1001 Bannack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Bannack Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home is a MUST SEE! Open concept living with eat-in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout. Master bathroom has TWO showers and a bathtub! Backyard is an entertainer's paradise. Covered, wrap-around patio featuring built-in gas and wood burning grills, ceiling fans, numerous electrical outlets and plenty of room for a fall party or just to hang out with family. Two storage buildings. Access to backyard from the front and side big enough to drive a car through or park your boat. Garage is converted to a second living area and it can be easily converted back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Bannack Drive have any available units?
1001 Bannack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Bannack Drive have?
Some of 1001 Bannack Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Bannack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Bannack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Bannack Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Bannack Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1001 Bannack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Bannack Drive offers parking.
Does 1001 Bannack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Bannack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Bannack Drive have a pool?
No, 1001 Bannack Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Bannack Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Bannack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Bannack Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Bannack Drive has units with dishwashers.

