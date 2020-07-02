1001 Bannack Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This home is a MUST SEE! Open concept living with eat-in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout. Master bathroom has TWO showers and a bathtub! Backyard is an entertainer's paradise. Covered, wrap-around patio featuring built-in gas and wood burning grills, ceiling fans, numerous electrical outlets and plenty of room for a fall party or just to hang out with family. Two storage buildings. Access to backyard from the front and side big enough to drive a car through or park your boat. Garage is converted to a second living area and it can be easily converted back.