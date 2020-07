Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

1834 sq. ft. home has 3 BR, 2 BA, large LR and DR, 2 car garage, and small fenced yard with patio. Neutral carpet, tile and paint and abundant storage throughout are added amenities. Located in quiet neighborhood near Addison Athletic Club, which has indoor and outdoor pools, fitness rooms, tennis courts, indoor track, and much more. Tenant may choose to join this excellent facility for only $10 per month.