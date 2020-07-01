3912 Asbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Charming Addison townhome has it all, including fresh paint and new fridge. End unit provides extra privacy and quiet. Tons of windows w lovely plantation shutters, loads of natural light. Eat-in kitchen features granite, stainless, generous cabinetry, walk in pantry. 2nd level: large, open living area, custom granite wine bar w wine fridge, half bath, balcony. Master suite w vaulted ceilings flows into bath, w amazing custom closet! Full sized laundry room on 3rd level w bedrooms. 1st flr has great flex space w full bath. Oversized garage: epoxy floor, room to spare; guest parking right outside front door. Close to everything: dog park, trails, fee-free Addison Athletic Club a block away. Don't miss this one!