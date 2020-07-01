3912 Asbury Lane

Amenities
Charming Addison townhome has it all, including fresh paint and new fridge. End unit provides extra privacy and quiet. Tons of windows w lovely plantation shutters, loads of natural light. Eat-in kitchen features granite, stainless, generous cabinetry, walk in pantry. 2nd level: large, open living area, custom granite wine bar w wine fridge, half bath, balcony. Master suite w vaulted ceilings flows into bath, w amazing custom closet! Full sized laundry room on 3rd level w bedrooms. 1st flr has great flex space w full bath. Oversized garage: epoxy floor, room to spare; guest parking right outside front door. Close to everything: dog park, trails, fee-free Addison Athletic Club a block away. Don't miss this one!