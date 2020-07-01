All apartments in Addison
3912 Asbury Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:45 PM

3912 Asbury Lane

3912 Asbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Asbury Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Charming Addison townhome has it all, including fresh paint and new fridge. End unit provides extra privacy and quiet. Tons of windows w lovely plantation shutters, loads of natural light. Eat-in kitchen features granite, stainless, generous cabinetry, walk in pantry. 2nd level: large, open living area, custom granite wine bar w wine fridge, half bath, balcony. Master suite w vaulted ceilings flows into bath, w amazing custom closet! Full sized laundry room on 3rd level w bedrooms. 1st flr has great flex space w full bath. Oversized garage: epoxy floor, room to spare; guest parking right outside front door. Close to everything: dog park, trails, fee-free Addison Athletic Club a block away. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Asbury Lane have any available units?
3912 Asbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3912 Asbury Lane have?
Some of 3912 Asbury Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Asbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Asbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Asbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 Asbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3912 Asbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3912 Asbury Lane offers parking.
Does 3912 Asbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Asbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Asbury Lane have a pool?
No, 3912 Asbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Asbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 3912 Asbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Asbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Asbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3912 Asbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3912 Asbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

