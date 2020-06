Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

ZONED TRIPLE BLACKMAN-Lovely 2 BR 2 1/2 BTH townhome in Puckett Downs. Master BR downstairs. Bonus area & 2nd BR with bath upstairs. Bonus adjacent to the bedroom has a full size closet & is open to the stairway. Extra-large fenced in patio great for grilling. Home is in perfect condition. All kitchen appliances remain. 1 car garage. End unit with lots of greenspace. Located very near community pool.