Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar community garden courtyard dog park e-payments green community guest parking internet access key fob access

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Located in a charming, residential neighborhood, Alder Terrace is within walking distance to Middle Tennessee State University and just 2 miles from Downtown Murfreesboro making shopping and dining only minutes away. Our community offers clean, tranquil, and affordable living while providing unsurpassed customer service and outstanding maintenance services.



