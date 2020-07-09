All apartments in Murfreesboro
Alder Terrace

2426 E Main St · (615) 392-1513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2426 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G G9 · Avail. Sep 4

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C C9 · Avail. Sep 5

$922

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit C C7 · Avail. Sep 27

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit D D6 · Avail. Oct 4

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alder Terrace.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Located in a charming, residential neighborhood, Alder Terrace is within walking distance to Middle Tennessee State University and just 2 miles from Downtown Murfreesboro making shopping and dining only minutes away. Our community offers clean, tranquil, and affordable living while providing unsurpassed customer service and outstanding maintenance services.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 1st pet; $200 2nd pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: No weight limit; Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: First come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alder Terrace have any available units?
Alder Terrace has 5 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alder Terrace have?
Some of Alder Terrace's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alder Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Alder Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alder Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Alder Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Alder Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Alder Terrace offers parking.
Does Alder Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alder Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alder Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Alder Terrace has a pool.
Does Alder Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Alder Terrace has accessible units.
Does Alder Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alder Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Alder Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alder Terrace has units with air conditioning.
