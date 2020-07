Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly playground

Enjoy all that Murfreesboro living has to offer at a budget friendly price. Let the serenity of our natural, open spaces and lush greenery welcome you home every day. University Lofts is also pet friendly. Call our office and make an appointment to see for yourself why University Lofts should be your new home. Nestled in the heart of Murfreesboro, University Lofts is the perfect choice for a peaceful location that is close to it all. Our ideal location puts you near historic downtown Murfreesboro and provides easy access to I-24. From University Lofts you are just minutes away from MTSU, St. Thomas and all the Middle Tennessee attractions. Living in Murfreesboro doesn't get any better than this!