5 Apartments for rent in Cookeville, TN📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
5 Units Available
Cane Creek
2500 W Jackson St, Cookeville, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$575
1131 sqft
Your new home awaits at beautiful Cane Creek Apartments in Cookevile Tennessee.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Creek Apartments
801 Winston Dr, Cookeville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1334 sqft
Tucked away in a residential neighborhood in Cookeville, Tennessee, Hampton Creek offers a lush, wooded landscape in a quiet community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Tansi Drive
106 Tansai Dr, Cookeville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1440 sqft
106 Tansi Drive Available 07/01/20 Brand new townhouse - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse just built from the ground up. The master is on the main floor. Beautiful shiplap throughout and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1976 N Dixie Ave
1976 North Dixie Avenue, Cookeville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed one bedroom, one bath studio ground floor apartment available for rent starting in August. Must go through application process first and place security deposit to reserve this unit.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
409 Juniper Dr
409 Juniper Dr, Cookeville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
**New Construction** Beautiful brand new 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in Cookeville, with close proximity to Cookeville High School, TTU, and CRMC $1,495 per month $1,495 Deposit
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cookeville rentals listed on Apartment List is $840.
Some of the colleges located in the Cookeville area include Tennessee Technological University, and Cumberland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cookeville from include Lebanon, Manchester, and Fairfield Glade.