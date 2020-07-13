All apartments in Murfreesboro
Find more places like Dana Downs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murfreesboro, TN
/
Dana Downs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

Dana Downs

1400 Lascassas Pike · (615) 398-6249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murfreesboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1400 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dana Downs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dana Downs have any available units?
Dana Downs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
What amenities does Dana Downs have?
Some of Dana Downs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dana Downs currently offering any rent specials?
Dana Downs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dana Downs pet-friendly?
Yes, Dana Downs is pet friendly.
Does Dana Downs offer parking?
Yes, Dana Downs offers parking.
Does Dana Downs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dana Downs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dana Downs have a pool?
No, Dana Downs does not have a pool.
Does Dana Downs have accessible units?
No, Dana Downs does not have accessible units.
Does Dana Downs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dana Downs has units with dishwashers.
Does Dana Downs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dana Downs has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Dana Downs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony House
1510 Huntington Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Vintage Blackman
533 Agripark Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Northfield Lodge
603 E Northfield Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Hamlet Square Townhomes
2325 Willowbrook Drive
Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Similar Pages

Murfreesboro 1 BedroomsMurfreesboro 2 Bedrooms
Murfreesboro Apartments with BalconyMurfreesboro Apartments with Parking
Murfreesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Smyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TNWhite House, TN
Ashland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Middle Tennessee State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity