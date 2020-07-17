You will love the beautiful cabinets and plenty of counter space in the eat-in kitchen and the hardwood flooring in the inviting family room. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet as well as a en suite bathroom with double sink vanity and oversized bathtub. The patio is the perfect place to host a backyard barbecue or just enjoy your morning coffee!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3315 Velvet Ct have any available units?
3315 Velvet Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
What amenities does 3315 Velvet Ct have?
Some of 3315 Velvet Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Velvet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Velvet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.