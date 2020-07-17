All apartments in Murfreesboro
3315 Velvet Ct

3315 Velvet Court · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Velvet Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
You will love the beautiful cabinets and plenty of counter space in the eat-in kitchen and the hardwood flooring in the inviting family room. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet as well as a en suite bathroom with double sink vanity and oversized bathtub. The patio is the perfect place to host a backyard barbecue or just enjoy your morning coffee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Velvet Ct have any available units?
3315 Velvet Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
What amenities does 3315 Velvet Ct have?
Some of 3315 Velvet Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Velvet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Velvet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Velvet Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Velvet Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 3315 Velvet Ct offer parking?
No, 3315 Velvet Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3315 Velvet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Velvet Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Velvet Ct have a pool?
No, 3315 Velvet Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Velvet Ct have accessible units?
No, 3315 Velvet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Velvet Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Velvet Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Velvet Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 Velvet Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
