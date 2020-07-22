/
/
/
edge district
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
118 Apartments for rent in Edge District, Memphis, TN
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,131
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1132 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
50 Units Available
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1127 sqft
Welcome home to The Rise, where ease of living meets crafted style. Brand New luxury apartments. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of downtown Memphis, connect at Memphis’ exclusive community catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
437 Monroe Ave Apt 114
437 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
853 sqft
Coming Soon!!! Apply Today!! - Interior *1 bedroom/ 1 bath *Kitchen with stainless steel appliances *Living room *Microwave included *Dishwasher *Granite counter tops *Washer and dryer included *Recessed lighting *Hardwood floors Exterior *Gated
Results within 1 mile of Edge District
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,254
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1329 sqft
Boasting either river or city views, the pet-friendly apartment community features bamboo flooring, a gym, subway tile backsplashes, and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown Memphis, with easy access to I-40.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
12 Units Available
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$813
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1293 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
27 Units Available
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
32 Units Available
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
18 Units Available
Gayoso House
130 S Front St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$975
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
24 Units Available
Grand Island Apartment Homes
300 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1385 sqft
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For. DOWNTOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST. The newest luxury apartments located on beautiful Mud Island in downtown Memphi
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
5 Units Available
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
785 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pembroke Square is a Belz Development Community located in the historic block of Peabody Place in downtown Memphis, TN. Constructed in 1902, this project is a combination of commercial space and multi-family living.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1442 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
4 Units Available
Adler Apartments
267 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$925
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adler Apartments is located in the South Main Historic District in downtown Memphis, TN. Comprised of 22 units, our community offers a unique mix of efficiencies, one and two bedroom units.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
408 South Front Street #101
408 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
938 sqft
408 S Front #101 - The Paperworks Lofts Condos! This condo filled with character is located in the S. Main Arts District of downtown and close to great dining and attractions.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1118 Poplar Ave APT 11
1118 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1134 sqft
Come see this beautiful updated condo - This beautiful condo is located between Midtown and Downtown Memphis. The Greenstone building is a Nationally Registered Historic Estate.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1116 Poplar Ave. #6
1116 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bd 1 bath with gated assigned parking convenient to downtown or midtown! Available immediately upon approved application. Pets are allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
378 S Main St #3
378 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1148 sqft
Prime Location 1 bd Condo w/ patio and 1 assigned parking space included on S Main.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Madison Avenue # 705
245 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
864 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in Downtown - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Downtown Memphis features central heat & air, stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer, walk-in closet, and off-street parking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
109 North Main Street #609
109 North Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
109 North Main Street #609 Available 08/14/20 109 N. Main Street #609 - 1 bedroom condo available at The Claridge House. Conveniently located close to local downtown attractions and restaurants. All appliances included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Gayoso Avenue #204
50 Gayoso Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,195
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
50 Gayoso Avenue #204 - Furnished studio available for move in 07/10 at the historic Barton Flats downtown! Located next door to Autozone headquarters, this condo features beautiful plank hardwood flooring, concrete counter tops, stainless steel
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
378 Mulberry St
378 Mulberry Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
Charming historic cottage in the S Main Historic District. One of few freestanding historic homes in downtown.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Exchange Ave
217 Exchange Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
$3,500
3200 sqft
Charming Law Office near the Courthouse. 8 Full Sized Offices, 2 Support Offices/Storage, 2 bathrooms, Break Room, Library, Conference Room, Reception, Copy Room. Private Parking Lot for up to 15 Cars.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
66 S FRONT
66 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
804 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath loft available for rent w/ all utilities & parking included! You are greeted w/ high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring as soon as you step into this stunning downtown loft.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
66 MONROE
66 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished studio downtown with a river view at The Shrine Building. The living space of this adorable condo features floor to ceiling windows that offer a beautiful river view, queen sized murphy bed, love seat and plenty of storage space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
376 MULBERRY ST
376 Mulberry Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
For more information, contact Carol Lott at (901) 461-4869. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10079219 to view more pictures of this property.