2 Apartments for rent in Ripley, TN📍
2 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Ripley
449 Robeson St, Ripley, TN
1 Bedroom
$579
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$691
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience award-winning design, distinction and intrinsic excellence. At Chapel Ridge of Ripley Apartments you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
Results within 10 miles of Ripley
Watkins N View
1 Unit Available
318 Wortham Road
318 Wortham Road, Covington, TN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1325 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in covington tennessee. Home located in a nice quiet neighborhood. Spacious home with lots of room to grow.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ripley rentals listed on Apartment List is $640.
Some of the colleges located in the Ripley area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, Jackson State Community College, and Lane College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ripley from include Memphis, Jackson, Germantown, Bartlett, and Collierville.