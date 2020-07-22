/
orange mound
169 Apartments for rent in Orange Mound, Memphis, TN
Barron Court
1175 Barron Ct, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$575
775 sqft
Conveniently located in Memphis, Tennessee, Barron Court Apartments are just minutes from Interstate 240 and Route 4 with immediate access to Barron Avenue.
1529 Dunmoor
1529 Dunmoor Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
839 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5101179)
2386 Lamar Cir (Orange Mound)
2386 Lamar Circle, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
690 sqft
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval.
2388 Lamar Cir (Orange Mound)
2388 Lamar Circle, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
690 sqft
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval.
1396 KIMBALL
1396 Kimball Cove, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$425
Hardwood & tile. Large rooms. Central H/A. Laundry hookups. Cherokee school. Available August 1 move in
2434 Deadrick Avenue
2434 Deadrick Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$725
925 sqft
Deadrick - Now Available Newly Remolded Single-Family Home. 3bd /1 ba in the Orange Mound Area. Nice clean backyard (not enclosed).
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
574 Marianna St
574 Marianna Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1160 sqft
- (RLNE5979656)
1107 Poppen
1107 Poppen Drive, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$850
1505 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in 38111! - Large 4 bedroom home in 38111 between Barron Ave. and Park Ave. Near Sherwood Elementary and the University of Memphis! (RLNE5935876)
2825 Flora Ave
2825 Flora Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$700
Owner will finance! Rent to own! New paint. New carpet. This is a lovely 3 bedroom home, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, spacious living room. There is a huge backyard that is great for family cookout's, or for gardening etc.
585 S. Greer Street # 503
585 South Greer Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1350 sqft
East Memphis Condo in Country Club Tower. 1BD/1.5BA. Stylish Features. Many upgrades! Small Pets are Welcome!! Move in ready!! - Beautiful East Memphis condo in Country Club Tower is available now! Porcelain tile floors and hardwood. 1,350 sq ft.
393 Buntyn St.
393 Buntyn Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1064 sqft
- (RLNE4601201)
2928 Semmes St
2928 Semmes Street, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$795
1507 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2928 Semmes St in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
2031 Quinn Ave
2031 Quinn Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Traditional Brick Exterior - This charming home boasts 2BR/1BA with a spacious LR, a kitchen designed for preparing great meals. Roomy backyard, convenient off-street parking.
2990 Lounette St (Fairlawn)
2990 Lounette Street, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$760
1368 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
3026 Park Ave
3026 Park Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
3963 sqft
3026 Park Ave is a community: shopping center, mini-mall located in Memphis, TN 38114. Built in 1950, this property features 2 bathrooms, 15,159 sq ft lot, and 3,963 sq ft of living space.
1763 Morlye St -06
1763 Morlye Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
756 sqft
Prescott place apartments tiene de 2 dormitorios y 1.5 baños y 2 dormitorios y 2 baños y 3 dormitorios y 2 baños. Hay salas de lavandería en el lugar, el estacionamiento es gratuito y el personal de mantenimiento está disponible las 24 horas.
1745 Morlye St -06
1745 Morlye Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
756 sqft
Prescott place apartments tiene de 2 dormitorios y 1.5 baños y 2 dormitorios y 2 baños y 3 dormitorios y 2 baños. Hay salas de lavandería en el lugar, el estacionamiento es gratuito y el personal de mantenimiento está disponible las 24 horas.
664 Spottswood Manor (Midtown)
664 Spottswood Manor Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
939 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
2457 Lowell Avenue
2457 Lowell Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1045 sqft
This 3-bedroom property is undergoing a full renovation.
335 Marianna St (Central Gardens)
335 Marianna Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
796 sqft
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval.
333 Marianna St (Central Gardens)
333 Marianna Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$835
796 sqft
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval.
3047 CENTRAL
3047 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Stunning 6200+ SF home overlooking the 7th hole, completely gated 1/2 acre lot w/private entrance & 3 car garage. New marble floors, 2story entry, New hardwood floors, Master BR down w/completely renovated his/her bath, upstairs has 3 bedrooms incl.
2916 Felix Ave
2916 Felix Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1484 sqft
GREAT LOCATION 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Near Pink Palace, U of M, Children's Museum, and more. - GREAT LOCATION 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Near Pink Palace, U of M, Children's Museum, and more.