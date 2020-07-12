/
south main
102 Apartments for rent in South Main, Memphis, TN
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location.
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.
Adler Apartments
267 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$925
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adler Apartments is located in the South Main Historic District in downtown Memphis, TN. Comprised of 22 units, our community offers a unique mix of efficiencies, one and two bedroom units.
600 S Main Street #202
600 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1618 sqft
2BD/2BA Condo Located in Central Station Lofts. Spacious + Flex Room. Available 7/10/2020 - 2BD/2BA condo on the 2nd floor. 1,618 square feet. Spacious floor plan. Features great room, breakfast bar, hardwood floors and laundry room. Flex room.
18 W Georgia Ave
18 West Georgia Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2500 sqft
Fabulous 3 bd 3 bath with bonus room condo 2471 sq ft w patio,2 car garage and private upper deck view of city - Fabulous 3bd 3 bath 2471 sq ft with 2 car garage, patio, bonus room with upper private deck overlooking the city.
378 S Main St #3
378 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1148 sqft
Prime Location 1 bd Condo w/ patio and 1 assigned parking space included on S Main.
376 MULBERRY ST
376 Mulberry Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
For more information, contact Carol Lott at (901) 461-4869. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10079219 to view more pictures of this property.
18 W GEORGIA ST
18 W Georgia Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
For more information, contact Kim Love at (901) 758-5678. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10079607 to view more pictures of this property.
66 PONTOTOC AVE.
66 East Pontotoc Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Unique, charming 2-story Guest House with off-street Gated Parking in the heart of Downtown! @ 1180 SF** Hardwood floors DN, MBR up w/Computer/Desk Area off Bedroom** All appliances, incl.
Results within 1 mile of South Main
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,096
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1329 sqft
Boasting either river or city views, the pet-friendly apartment community features bamboo flooring, a gym, subway tile backsplashes, and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown Memphis, with easy access to I-40.
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$813
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1293 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Gayoso House
130 S Front St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$975
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN.
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,131
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$974
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1132 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,185
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1127 sqft
Welcome home to The Rise, where ease of living meets crafted style. Brand New luxury apartments. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of downtown Memphis, connect at Memphis’ exclusive community catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
785 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pembroke Square is a Belz Development Community located in the historic block of Peabody Place in downtown Memphis, TN. Constructed in 1902, this project is a combination of commercial space and multi-family living.
437 Monroe Ave Apt 114
437 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
853 sqft
437 Monroe Ave Apt 114 Available 07/13/20 Coming Soon!!! Apply Today!! - Interior *1 bedroom/ 1 bath *Kitchen with stainless steel appliances *Living room *Microwave included *Dishwasher *Granite counter tops *Washer and dryer included *Recessed
50 Gayoso Avenue #204
50 Gayoso Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,195
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
50 Gayoso Avenue #204 - Furnished studio available for move in 07/10 at the historic Barton Flats downtown! Located next door to Autozone headquarters, this condo features beautiful plank hardwood flooring, concrete counter tops, stainless steel
245 Madison Avenue # 705
245 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
864 sqft
245 Madison Avenue # 705 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom apartment in Downtown - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Downtown Memphis features central heat & air, stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer, walk-in closet, and off-street
109 N Main Street Unit 406
109 North Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS - This beautiful 1BR/1bath is located at Claridge House at the corner of North Main St., and Adams, overlooking the Civic Center, and just a quick walk down to the banks of the Mississippi River.
66 S FRONT
66 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
804 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath loft available for rent w/ all utilities & parking included! You are greeted w/ high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring as soon as you step into this stunning downtown loft.
66 MONROE
66 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished studio downtown with a river view at The Shrine Building. The living space of this adorable condo features floor to ceiling windows that offer a beautiful river view, queen sized murphy bed, love seat and plenty of storage space.
217 Exchange Ave
217 Exchange Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$3,500
3200 sqft
Charming Law Office near the Courthouse. 8 Full Sized Offices, 2 Support Offices/Storage, 2 bathrooms, Break Room, Library, Conference Room, Reception, Copy Room. Private Parking Lot for up to 15 Cars.
200 WAGNER
200 Wagner Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Breathtaking views of the MS river & Beale St. in this 2 bed/2 bath condo avail.
655 Riverside Dr. #304B
655 S Riverside Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
655 Riverside Dr. #304B - Great Location in Downtown- All appliances included+ Utilities Included - Amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in River Tower At South Bluff Condominiums of Memphis will be available for rent.