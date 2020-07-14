Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location. Our beautiful community is located on a cul-de-sac, creating a peaceful, quiet living environment while still being close to everything Hendersonville has to offer. From your new apartment or townhome at Marina Pointe, you can quickly access restaurants, shops, parks, and major highways.



Mature trees and open green space lead to the elegant brick apartment buildings of Marina Pointe, creating a peaceful park-like setting. Red doors beneath covered porches and stylish bay windows provide architectural details and character. Living at Marina Pointe, you’ll enjoy luxurious living spaces with large closets and breakfast bars. Our community offers a beautiful tennis court, a picnic area, a playground, and a swimming pool.

Marina Pointe is a pet-friendly apartment and townhome community, complete with a leash-free bark park.