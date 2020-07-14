All apartments in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN
Marina Pointe
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Marina Pointe

1 Carrington Rd · (818) 805-0527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 075 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,439

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Unit 022 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,779

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1679 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marina Pointe.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location. Our beautiful community is located on a cul-de-sac, creating a peaceful, quiet living environment while still being close to everything Hendersonville has to offer. From your new apartment or townhome at Marina Pointe, you can quickly access restaurants, shops, parks, and major highways.

Mature trees and open green space lead to the elegant brick apartment buildings of Marina Pointe, creating a peaceful park-like setting. Red doors beneath covered porches and stylish bay windows provide architectural details and character. Living at Marina Pointe, you’ll enjoy luxurious living spaces with large closets and breakfast bars. Our community offers a beautiful tennis court, a picnic area, a playground, and a swimming pool.
Marina Pointe is a pet-friendly apartment and townhome community, complete with a leash-free bark park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 3
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marina Pointe have any available units?
Marina Pointe has 5 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hendersonville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Marina Pointe have?
Some of Marina Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Marina Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marina Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Marina Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Marina Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Marina Pointe offers parking.
Does Marina Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marina Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Marina Pointe has a pool.
Does Marina Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Marina Pointe has accessible units.
Does Marina Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marina Pointe has units with dishwashers.
