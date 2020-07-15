The Hamilton

Lease Length: 7, 8, 12, 13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month, Pest control: $5/month, Package Locker Fee: $4/month, Amenity Fee: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, or all mixes of the above-listed breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.