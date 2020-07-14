All apartments in Hendersonville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Ventana at the Lake

121 Hazelwood Dr · (615) 908-2677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E37 · Avail. Jul 15

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit E23 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit K104 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ventana at the Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
A multi-million dollar renovation has given Ventana at the Lake a fantastic new look! Located along the shores of Old Hickory Lake, Ventana at the Lake offers luxury apartments with amazing views! Situated in beautiful Hendersonville, Tennessee, our location offers a resort-style escape from the everyday in the Lakeside community … and yet we are convenient to shops, restaurants, Rivergate Mall, and I-65! Come see our luxurious floor plans that feature private balconies, hardwood-style flooring, and gourmet kitchens. Ventana at the Lake welcomes you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking is not assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ventana at the Lake have any available units?
Ventana at the Lake has 3 units available starting at $946 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hendersonville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Ventana at the Lake have?
Some of Ventana at the Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ventana at the Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Ventana at the Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ventana at the Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Ventana at the Lake is pet friendly.
Does Ventana at the Lake offer parking?
Yes, Ventana at the Lake offers parking.
Does Ventana at the Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ventana at the Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ventana at the Lake have a pool?
Yes, Ventana at the Lake has a pool.
Does Ventana at the Lake have accessible units?
No, Ventana at the Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Ventana at the Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ventana at the Lake has units with dishwashers.
