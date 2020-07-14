Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

A multi-million dollar renovation has given Ventana at the Lake a fantastic new look! Located along the shores of Old Hickory Lake, Ventana at the Lake offers luxury apartments with amazing views! Situated in beautiful Hendersonville, Tennessee, our location offers a resort-style escape from the everyday in the Lakeside community … and yet we are convenient to shops, restaurants, Rivergate Mall, and I-65! Come see our luxurious floor plans that feature private balconies, hardwood-style flooring, and gourmet kitchens. Ventana at the Lake welcomes you home!