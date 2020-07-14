All apartments in Hendersonville
Find more places like Cantare at Indian Lake Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hendersonville, TN
/
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

Cantare at Indian Lake Village

120 Cinema Dr · (615) 645-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LEASE & MOVE-IN BY JULY 27TH TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SPECIALS RANGING FROM $400 OFF THE 1ST MONTH UP TO ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON SELECT 1 & 2 BEDROOM HOMES! *limited time offer, restrictions may apply.
Browse Similar Places
Hendersonville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3205 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 3208 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 3308 · Avail. now

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2217 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,297

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 1318 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 3118 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2221 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,851

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1433 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cantare at Indian Lake Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
hot tub
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Cantare at Indian Lake Village, a thoughtfully apartment community located in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via TN-386 and I-65 as well as convenient to shopping at nearby at The Streets at Indian Lake. Our smoke-free community boasts nine floor plans in one, two and three-bedroom options and our interior amenities include washers and dryers, black appliances and wood-style flooring. Our community features include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, resident clubhouse and internet cafe.Contact our professional, on-site management team today to learn more about Cantare at Indian Lake Village and how you can make our community your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 flat fee
fee: $300 for one pet and $450 for two
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20 for one pet and $35 for two
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $125-$190/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $55-65/month; Detached garage: $125-$190/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cantare at Indian Lake Village have any available units?
Cantare at Indian Lake Village has 20 units available starting at $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hendersonville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cantare at Indian Lake Village have?
Some of Cantare at Indian Lake Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cantare at Indian Lake Village currently offering any rent specials?
Cantare at Indian Lake Village is offering the following rent specials: LEASE & MOVE-IN BY JULY 27TH TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SPECIALS RANGING FROM $400 OFF THE 1ST MONTH UP TO ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON SELECT 1 & 2 BEDROOM HOMES! *limited time offer, restrictions may apply.
Is Cantare at Indian Lake Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Cantare at Indian Lake Village is pet friendly.
Does Cantare at Indian Lake Village offer parking?
Yes, Cantare at Indian Lake Village offers parking.
Does Cantare at Indian Lake Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cantare at Indian Lake Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cantare at Indian Lake Village have a pool?
Yes, Cantare at Indian Lake Village has a pool.
Does Cantare at Indian Lake Village have accessible units?
No, Cantare at Indian Lake Village does not have accessible units.
Does Cantare at Indian Lake Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cantare at Indian Lake Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cantare at Indian Lake Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Carrington
549 E Main St
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr
Hendersonville, TN 37075
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln
Hendersonville, TN 37075
1070 Main
1070 W Main St
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr
Hendersonville, TN 37075
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle
Hendersonville, TN 37075

Similar Pages

Hendersonville 1 BedroomsHendersonville 2 Bedrooms
Hendersonville Apartments with ParkingHendersonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Hendersonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity