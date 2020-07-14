Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar hot tub

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Cantare at Indian Lake Village, a thoughtfully apartment community located in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via TN-386 and I-65 as well as convenient to shopping at nearby at The Streets at Indian Lake. Our smoke-free community boasts nine floor plans in one, two and three-bedroom options and our interior amenities include washers and dryers, black appliances and wood-style flooring. Our community features include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, resident clubhouse and internet cafe.Contact our professional, on-site management team today to learn more about Cantare at Indian Lake Village and how you can make our community your new home.