Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator carpet oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance

Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location. We are just minutes from Glenbrook Development, Indian Lake Village, and Rivergate Mall, and only 15 miles northwest of downtown Nashville. Choose between studio, one-, or two-bedroom apartments and enjoy such amenities as modern kitchens and patios.The Retreat at Indian Lake offers the perfect balance of cosmopolitan style and small-town charm. We invite you to view our floor plans and apply online, schedule an appointment for your tour, or stop by today and see them in person. Our extraordinary team will be happy to show you why your Retreat at Indian Lake apartment isn't just another apartment - it is your home.