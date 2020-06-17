All apartments in Franklin
1011 Market St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1011 Market St

1011 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Market Street, Franklin, TN 37067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath located in McKays Mill. Lots of space to spread out for even a large family. Large master bath with Jacuzzi Tub.The living space features a cozy fireplace and open floor plan into the kitchen. Granite counter tops. Driveway enters from the back of the house. Pool and Club house with exercise facility. Both Living Room and bonus room are wired for surround sound. Pets are a case by case basis. All pets will be approved by the owner,There is a non-refundable $300 Pet Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Market St have any available units?
1011 Market St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin, TN.
What amenities does 1011 Market St have?
Some of 1011 Market St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Market St currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Market St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Market St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Market St is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Market St offer parking?
No, 1011 Market St does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Market St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Market St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Market St have a pool?
Yes, 1011 Market St has a pool.
Does 1011 Market St have accessible units?
No, 1011 Market St does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Market St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Market St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Market St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Market St does not have units with air conditioning.
