1011 Market St

Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath located in McKays Mill. Lots of space to spread out for even a large family. Large master bath with Jacuzzi Tub.The living space features a cozy fireplace and open floor plan into the kitchen. Granite counter tops. Driveway enters from the back of the house. Pool and Club house with exercise facility. Both Living Room and bonus room are wired for surround sound. Pets are a case by case basis. All pets will be approved by the owner,There is a non-refundable $300 Pet Fee.