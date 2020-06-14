All apartments in Clarksville
311 Shannon Street

Location

311 Shannon Street, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Coming Soon! Well-loved 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home! Living room features recessed lighting. Includes bonus room and laundry room. Cement back patio lets you step right out into a large fenced in yard. Conveniently located minutes from Fort Campbell, shopping centers, and restaurants. Available the end of April!
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Shannon Street have any available units?
311 Shannon Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
Is 311 Shannon Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 Shannon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Shannon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Shannon Street is pet friendly.
Does 311 Shannon Street offer parking?
No, 311 Shannon Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 Shannon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Shannon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Shannon Street have a pool?
No, 311 Shannon Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 Shannon Street have accessible units?
No, 311 Shannon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Shannon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Shannon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Shannon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Shannon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
