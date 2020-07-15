Amenities
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway. We have a premier location in East Ridge, TN that is easily accessible to all of Chattanooga. Located in a residential area and surrounded by privately owned homes, we offer peace and tranquility, yet are still close to everything. We are just moments from I-75, downtown, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga State, Volkswagen, T-Mobile, Convergys, and Amazon. We are also convenient to great shopping, entertainment, and restaurants that the Hamilton Place area has to offer.