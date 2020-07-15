Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly accessible

Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway. We have a premier location in East Ridge, TN that is easily accessible to all of Chattanooga. Located in a residential area and surrounded by privately owned homes, we offer peace and tranquility, yet are still close to everything. We are just moments from I-75, downtown, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga State, Volkswagen, T-Mobile, Convergys, and Amazon. We are also convenient to great shopping, entertainment, and restaurants that the Hamilton Place area has to offer.