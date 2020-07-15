All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Veranda at the Ridge

1408 C-Mana Ln · (423) 451-8961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN 37412
East Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 018 · Avail. Aug 28

$749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 177 · Avail. Aug 22

$989

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1292 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Veranda at the Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway. We have a premier location in East Ridge, TN that is easily accessible to all of Chattanooga. Located in a residential area and surrounded by privately owned homes, we offer peace and tranquility, yet are still close to everything. We are just moments from I-75, downtown, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga State, Volkswagen, T-Mobile, Convergys, and Amazon. We are also convenient to great shopping, entertainment, and restaurants that the Hamilton Place area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $255
Deposit: $199-$500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Veranda at the Ridge have any available units?
Veranda at the Ridge has 2 units available starting at $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Veranda at the Ridge have?
Some of Veranda at the Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Veranda at the Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Veranda at the Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Veranda at the Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Veranda at the Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Veranda at the Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Veranda at the Ridge offers parking.
Does Veranda at the Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Veranda at the Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Veranda at the Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Veranda at the Ridge has a pool.
Does Veranda at the Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Veranda at the Ridge has accessible units.
Does Veranda at the Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Veranda at the Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Veranda at the Ridge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

