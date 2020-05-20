730 East 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous Home in Bluff View Art District - This amazing home is located within walking distance of UTC, Bluff View Art District, and The Tennessee River Walk. It is located on a dead end street directly behind Manker Patten Tennis Club.

This home has a spacious updated kitchen complete with gas stove top. There are two full bedrooms and a 3rd room that can be used as a bedroom or office. Large living room area with gas fireplace and all the character of the past. The back deck is large and great for entertaining with a privacy fence enclosing the backyard. This home has great storage space in the basement.



Pet friendly -certain breeds and size restrictions and fees apply

No Co-Signers

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE2922492)