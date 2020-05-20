All apartments in Chattanooga
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
730 East 1st Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

730 East 1st Street

730 E 1st St · (423) 800-5031
Location

730 E 1st St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 730 East 1st Street · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Home in Bluff View Art District - This amazing home is located within walking distance of UTC, Bluff View Art District, and The Tennessee River Walk. It is located on a dead end street directly behind Manker Patten Tennis Club.
This home has a spacious updated kitchen complete with gas stove top. There are two full bedrooms and a 3rd room that can be used as a bedroom or office. Large living room area with gas fireplace and all the character of the past. The back deck is large and great for entertaining with a privacy fence enclosing the backyard. This home has great storage space in the basement.

Pet friendly -certain breeds and size restrictions and fees apply
No Co-Signers
Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE2922492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 East 1st Street have any available units?
730 East 1st Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 East 1st Street have?
Some of 730 East 1st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 East 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 East 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 East 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 East 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 730 East 1st Street offer parking?
No, 730 East 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 730 East 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 East 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 East 1st Street have a pool?
No, 730 East 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 East 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 730 East 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 East 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 East 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
