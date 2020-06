Amenities

For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318810 to view more pictures of this property. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch rental in Red Bank. Minutes from downtown, this area is ideal for taking weekend picnics to Coolidge Park or running along the river front. Hardwood floors throughout the home lead to the charming back patio. This home comes with an attached one car garage and an oversized driveway to accommodate multiple vehicles. Call today for your private showing!*Pets negotiable on age breed and size.