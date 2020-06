Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unbelievable is the only word to describe the amazing view from this 2/2 waterfront condo! The home has a beautiful, screened in porch for sipping morning coffee, or a relaxing beverage in the evening! Lots of updates to this home! You will not be disappointed, so call us today to schedule your viewing of this waterfront home! Call Janiece at 423-838-2567 Pets allowed up to 20 lbs with a $300 per pet, pet fee(up to two)