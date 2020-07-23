All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

3366 Whitney Street

3366 Whitney Street · (423) 805-3068 ext. 202
Location

3366 Whitney Street, Chattanooga, TN 37351
Lupton City - Norcross

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3366 Whitney Street · Avail. Aug 17

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
3366 Whitney Street Available 08/17/20 Coming Soon! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in the hidden gem of Lupton City! - Want the convenience and proximity to all that the North Shore and Downtown has to offer without the price-tag? Then this beautiful home in Lupton City is perfect for you! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, off street parking with carport and garage all in 2200 square feet of living space! Hardwood floors, stainless appliances with gas range, screened back porch, so many great things about this home are waiting for you.

THE DRIVEWAY IS SHARED WITH THE NEIGHBOR ON THE RIGHT. THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM TO GET TO THE GARAGE AND CARPORT.

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676) press option 1 for the leasing department or schedule through our website www.greyhavenrealty.com under the property address.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4944647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3366 Whitney Street have any available units?
3366 Whitney Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 3366 Whitney Street have?
Some of 3366 Whitney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3366 Whitney Street currently offering any rent specials?
3366 Whitney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3366 Whitney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3366 Whitney Street is pet friendly.
Does 3366 Whitney Street offer parking?
Yes, 3366 Whitney Street offers parking.
Does 3366 Whitney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3366 Whitney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3366 Whitney Street have a pool?
No, 3366 Whitney Street does not have a pool.
Does 3366 Whitney Street have accessible units?
No, 3366 Whitney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3366 Whitney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3366 Whitney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
