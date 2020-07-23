Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

3366 Whitney Street Available 08/17/20 Coming Soon! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in the hidden gem of Lupton City! - Want the convenience and proximity to all that the North Shore and Downtown has to offer without the price-tag? Then this beautiful home in Lupton City is perfect for you! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, off street parking with carport and garage all in 2200 square feet of living space! Hardwood floors, stainless appliances with gas range, screened back porch, so many great things about this home are waiting for you.



THE DRIVEWAY IS SHARED WITH THE NEIGHBOR ON THE RIGHT. THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM TO GET TO THE GARAGE AND CARPORT.



Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676) press option 1 for the leasing department or schedule through our website www.greyhavenrealty.com under the property address.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE4944647)