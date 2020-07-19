1106 Chateau Crossing Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Up to 2 months FREE!



• Granite counter tops

• Stainless steel appliances

• Insulated steel entry doors

• 9′ ceilings.

• Ceiling fan

• Breakfast bar

• Double-basin stainless steel sink

• Cable hookups

• Wi-fi access

• Window blinds

• Crown molding

• Porcelain commodes

• Oversized garden tub/shower combo

• Laundry room w/ washer and dryer connections



Come experience luxury apartment living at it’s best! Our homes are conveniently located in one of the most desirable areas and top rated school districts in Fort Mill. Our gorgeous apartments feature tons of upgrades such as black and white granite counter tops, espresso cabinetry, stainless-front appliances, wood flooring, crown molding, garden tubs, and more! Our community boasts a luxurious designer swimming pool with grills, relaxing covered cabana area, a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness facility, a 24-hour laundry facility, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and award winning schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.