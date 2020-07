Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly package receiving trash valet

Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home. Thank you! This prestigious 43-acre apartment community has been thoughtfully designed to combine farm-style living with the finest finishes and modern amenities. Nestled in the highly coveted town of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Beckett Farm residents are surrounded by tranquil outdoor life and the conveniences of easy access to downtown Charlotte.Beckett Farms boasts one, two and three-bedroom modern floorplans featuring well-designed living and dining rooms, high-end kitchens boasting oversized islands, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplashes. The spacious bedrooms have oversized closets and elegant ensuite or full hallway bathrooms. Additional highlights include in-unit washer and dryers, rustic light fixtures and wood-style flooring in the common living spaces. No detail has been left undone.