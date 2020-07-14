Sign Up
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
Chandler Commons Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
·
(803) 573-9913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Price and availability
VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO
3 Bedrooms
Unit 332 Voldemort St Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,595
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft
Unit 320 Voldemort St Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 1
$1,595
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft
Unit 308 Voldemort St Unit 102 · Avail. now
$1,595
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft
See 2+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chandler Commons Townhomes.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
w/d hookup
cable included
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes have any available units?
Chandler Commons Townhomes has 5 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rock Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does Chandler Commons Townhomes have?
Some of Chandler Commons Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Chandler Commons Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Chandler Commons Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chandler Commons Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Chandler Commons Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Chandler Commons Townhomes offers parking.
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chandler Commons Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes have a pool?
No, Chandler Commons Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Chandler Commons Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Chandler Commons Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
