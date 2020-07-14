All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like
Chandler Commons Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
Chandler Commons Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Chandler Commons Townhomes

308 Voldemort St · (803) 573-9913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 332 Voldemort St Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Unit 320 Voldemort St Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Unit 308 Voldemort St Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chandler Commons Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
w/d hookup
cable included
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Chandler Commons Townhomes have any available units?
Chandler Commons Townhomes has 5 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Chandler Commons Townhomes have?
Some of Chandler Commons Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chandler Commons Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Chandler Commons Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chandler Commons Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Chandler Commons Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Chandler Commons Townhomes offers parking.
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chandler Commons Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes have a pool?
No, Chandler Commons Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Chandler Commons Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Chandler Commons Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Chandler Commons Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 BedroomsRock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsRock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop UniversitySpartanburg Community CollegeWofford CollegeCatawba College