Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

937 Cool Springs Available 05/22/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located in Atherton Way in Rock Hill, Close to I-77, Lots of Shopping, Restaurants and Local Entertainment, End Unit, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room with Bay Window, Family Room, Kitchen With Gas Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Security System. Back Parking spaces as well as parking in the front.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by May 22, 2020).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2797489)