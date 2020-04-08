All apartments in Rock Hill
937 Cool Springs
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

937 Cool Springs

937 Coolsprings Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

937 Coolsprings Ln, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
937 Cool Springs Available 05/22/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located in Atherton Way in Rock Hill, Close to I-77, Lots of Shopping, Restaurants and Local Entertainment, End Unit, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room with Bay Window, Family Room, Kitchen With Gas Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Security System. Back Parking spaces as well as parking in the front.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by May 22, 2020).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2797489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Cool Springs have any available units?
937 Cool Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Cool Springs have?
Some of 937 Cool Springs's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Cool Springs currently offering any rent specials?
937 Cool Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Cool Springs pet-friendly?
No, 937 Cool Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 937 Cool Springs offer parking?
Yes, 937 Cool Springs offers parking.
Does 937 Cool Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Cool Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Cool Springs have a pool?
No, 937 Cool Springs does not have a pool.
Does 937 Cool Springs have accessible units?
No, 937 Cool Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Cool Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Cool Springs has units with dishwashers.
