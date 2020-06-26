930 Ogden Road

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy home in a wonderful location only minutes away from downtown shopping and entertainment area. Great wide opened back yard. New roof placed in October 2016.



Available move-in 7/1/2019



Home features;



2 bedrooms 1 bath,

Kitchen/dinning combo,

Central A/C

Heat

Electric appliances

Large backyard

Gravel driveway



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools assigned;



Sunset Park Elementary

Saluda Trail Middle

Northwest High