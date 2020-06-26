930 Ogden Road

Amenities
Cozy home in a wonderful location only minutes away from downtown shopping and entertainment area. Great wide opened back yard. New roof placed in October 2016.
Available move-in 7/1/2019
Home features;
2 bedrooms 1 bath,
Kitchen/dinning combo,
Central A/C
Heat
Electric appliances
Large backyard
Gravel driveway
To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.
Pets allowed with owner's approval!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools assigned;
Sunset Park Elementary
Saluda Trail Middle
Northwest High