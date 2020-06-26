All apartments in Rock Hill
930 Ogden Road
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

930 Ogden Road

930 Ogden Road · No Longer Available
Location

930 Ogden Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Sunset Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy home in a wonderful location only minutes away from downtown shopping and entertainment area. Great wide opened back yard. New roof placed in October 2016.

Available move-in 7/1/2019

Home features;

2 bedrooms 1 bath,
Kitchen/dinning combo,
Central A/C
Heat
Electric appliances
Large backyard
Gravel driveway

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools assigned;

Sunset Park Elementary
Saluda Trail Middle
Northwest High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Ogden Road have any available units?
930 Ogden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Ogden Road have?
Some of 930 Ogden Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Ogden Road currently offering any rent specials?
930 Ogden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Ogden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Ogden Road is pet friendly.
Does 930 Ogden Road offer parking?
No, 930 Ogden Road does not offer parking.
Does 930 Ogden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Ogden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Ogden Road have a pool?
No, 930 Ogden Road does not have a pool.
Does 930 Ogden Road have accessible units?
No, 930 Ogden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Ogden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Ogden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
