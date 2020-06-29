905 Saluda Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable updated bungalow in Rock Hill!! This home has brand new flooring throughout the entire house! The three bedrooms are very large! The kitchen features updated counter tops and in the living room you will find beautiful brick fireplace with electric logs! There is plenty of parking for up to 4 cars! Close to I-77 and downtown Rock Hill where you can find great restaurants and shopping!! Not too far from where the Carolina Panther practice stadium is set to be built!! Don't miss out on this one!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.