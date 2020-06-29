Adorable updated bungalow in Rock Hill!! This home has brand new flooring throughout the entire house! The three bedrooms are very large! The kitchen features updated counter tops and in the living room you will find beautiful brick fireplace with electric logs! There is plenty of parking for up to 4 cars! Close to I-77 and downtown Rock Hill where you can find great restaurants and shopping!! Not too far from where the Carolina Panther practice stadium is set to be built!! Don't miss out on this one!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Saluda Street have any available units?
905 Saluda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Saluda Street have?
Some of 905 Saluda Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Saluda Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 Saluda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Saluda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Saluda Street is pet friendly.
Does 905 Saluda Street offer parking?
Yes, 905 Saluda Street offers parking.
Does 905 Saluda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Saluda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Saluda Street have a pool?
No, 905 Saluda Street does not have a pool.
Does 905 Saluda Street have accessible units?
No, 905 Saluda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Saluda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Saluda Street does not have units with dishwashers.