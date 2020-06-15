Amenities

856 Dillard Road Available 07/24/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute End Townhome Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, Very Close to I-77, Shopping & Restaurants. Close to Charlotte and Columbia. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer (Not Warrantied). Parking in Rear with Partial Fence. Front Parking Available.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum occupants 3. By Appointment Only (Available by July 24, 2020).



(RLNE4660074)