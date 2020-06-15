All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

856 Dillard Road

856 Dillard Road · (803) 985-1231
Location

856 Dillard Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 856 Dillard Road · Avail. Jul 24

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
856 Dillard Road Available 07/24/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute End Townhome Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, Very Close to I-77, Shopping & Restaurants. Close to Charlotte and Columbia. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer (Not Warrantied). Parking in Rear with Partial Fence. Front Parking Available.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum occupants 3. By Appointment Only (Available by July 24, 2020).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4660074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Dillard Road have any available units?
856 Dillard Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 Dillard Road have?
Some of 856 Dillard Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 Dillard Road currently offering any rent specials?
856 Dillard Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Dillard Road pet-friendly?
No, 856 Dillard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 856 Dillard Road offer parking?
Yes, 856 Dillard Road does offer parking.
Does 856 Dillard Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 856 Dillard Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Dillard Road have a pool?
Yes, 856 Dillard Road has a pool.
Does 856 Dillard Road have accessible units?
No, 856 Dillard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Dillard Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 Dillard Road has units with dishwashers.
