854 Iredell Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

854 Iredell Street

854 Iredell Street · No Longer Available
Location

854 Iredell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bedroom Apartment - Don't miss this wonderful updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. The unit has a nice open floor plan. The apartment comes complete with a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Gas Hot Water Heater, Garbage Disposal, and Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Outside storage closet! Don't miss this wonderful unit!

*Interior pictures are for comparison*

Directions: Right on Ebenezer Rd and follow Oakland Ave and Dave Lyle Blvd to Iredell St. Turn right onto Iredell St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4214605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 Iredell Street have any available units?
854 Iredell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 Iredell Street have?
Some of 854 Iredell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 Iredell Street currently offering any rent specials?
854 Iredell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Iredell Street pet-friendly?
No, 854 Iredell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 854 Iredell Street offer parking?
No, 854 Iredell Street does not offer parking.
Does 854 Iredell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 Iredell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Iredell Street have a pool?
No, 854 Iredell Street does not have a pool.
Does 854 Iredell Street have accessible units?
No, 854 Iredell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Iredell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 Iredell Street has units with dishwashers.

