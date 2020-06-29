854 Iredell Street

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bedroom Apartment - Don't miss this wonderful updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. The unit has a nice open floor plan. The apartment comes complete with a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Gas Hot Water Heater, Garbage Disposal, and Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Outside storage closet! Don't miss this wonderful unit!



*Interior pictures are for comparison*



Directions: Right on Ebenezer Rd and follow Oakland Ave and Dave Lyle Blvd to Iredell St. Turn right onto Iredell St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4214605)