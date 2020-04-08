827 Sebring Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Located within walking distance of many restaurants and stores. 3 minute drive from Galleria Mall. Close to I77, friendly neighborhood filled with quite easy going professionals. Granite countertops, updated stainless steal appliances, laundry hookup, cable hookup, Pet friendly, dog park/areas, extra storage cube available through apartment complex for a fee. Pool, 24h gym, movie theater, security system that is already included in rent, 24h maintenance, police neighbors for added security. Hard wood floor, spacious floor plan (I can fit my sectional), large bathroom with garden tub. Utilities not included.