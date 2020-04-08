All apartments in Rock Hill
827 Sebring Dr
Last updated October 29 2019 at 8:45 AM

827 Sebring Dr

827 Sebring Dr · No Longer Available
Location

827 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Located within walking distance of many restaurants and stores. 3 minute drive from Galleria Mall. Close to I77, friendly neighborhood filled with quite easy going professionals. Granite countertops, updated stainless steal appliances, laundry hookup, cable hookup, Pet friendly, dog park/areas, extra storage cube available through apartment complex for a fee. Pool, 24h gym, movie theater, security system that is already included in rent, 24h maintenance, police neighbors for added security. Hard wood floor, spacious floor plan (I can fit my sectional), large bathroom with garden tub. Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Sebring Dr have any available units?
827 Sebring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Sebring Dr have?
Some of 827 Sebring Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Sebring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
827 Sebring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Sebring Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Sebring Dr is pet friendly.
Does 827 Sebring Dr offer parking?
No, 827 Sebring Dr does not offer parking.
Does 827 Sebring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Sebring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Sebring Dr have a pool?
Yes, 827 Sebring Dr has a pool.
Does 827 Sebring Dr have accessible units?
No, 827 Sebring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Sebring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Sebring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
