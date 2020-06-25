743 Terrace Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Low maintenance living near the banks of the Catawba River! This Beauty is so inviting, with a Southern Front Porch and Back Screened Balcony... you'll enjoy the outdoors year round. The open layout inside flows warmly from room to room, with Rich hardwoods on the main level, upstairs hallway & the master bedroom. LARGE Kitchen with work island & ample cabinetry, granite countertops & double pantry. Great Room has fireplace & built-ins. Gracious Master Suite and Bath with double vanity, and separate garden tub & shower. Amazing location where phenomenal restaurants, shops, walking/biking trails along the river, and Kayak/canoe launch for river paddling are all right in the neighborhood! There's also a BMX track, velodrome and soccer fields. Just a few minutes from I-77 and I-485. Make this your Home Sweet Home! This home is available for immediate move-in & open to 6, 9, or 12 month leases. Must have good credit (min 600) & no previous evictions. Pets accepted conditionally. Don't miss your chance to live in this great home!