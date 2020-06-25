All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 743 Terrace Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
743 Terrace Park
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:10 PM

743 Terrace Park

743 Terrace Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

743 Terrace Park, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Low maintenance living near the banks of the Catawba River! This Beauty is so inviting, with a Southern Front Porch and Back Screened Balcony... you'll enjoy the outdoors year round. The open layout inside flows warmly from room to room, with Rich hardwoods on the main level, upstairs hallway & the master bedroom. LARGE Kitchen with work island & ample cabinetry, granite countertops & double pantry. Great Room has fireplace & built-ins. Gracious Master Suite and Bath with double vanity, and separate garden tub & shower. Amazing location where phenomenal restaurants, shops, walking/biking trails along the river, and Kayak/canoe launch for river paddling are all right in the neighborhood! There's also a BMX track, velodrome and soccer fields. Just a few minutes from I-77 and I-485. Make this your Home Sweet Home! This home is available for immediate move-in & open to 6, 9, or 12 month leases. Must have good credit (min 600) & no previous evictions. Pets accepted conditionally. Don't miss your chance to live in this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Terrace Park have any available units?
743 Terrace Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 Terrace Park have?
Some of 743 Terrace Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Terrace Park currently offering any rent specials?
743 Terrace Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Terrace Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 Terrace Park is pet friendly.
Does 743 Terrace Park offer parking?
Yes, 743 Terrace Park offers parking.
Does 743 Terrace Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 Terrace Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Terrace Park have a pool?
No, 743 Terrace Park does not have a pool.
Does 743 Terrace Park have accessible units?
No, 743 Terrace Park does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Terrace Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 Terrace Park has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College